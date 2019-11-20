Choti Sarrdaarni Written Updates For November 20: Jeeto Tries To Commit Suicide

The episode began with Sarab getting hiccups after he had spicy food. Maher touched his hand and he looked at her in shock and she told him he danced the bhangra better than western. They all laughed as his hiccups stop and Maher said it was a shock treatment and it is something that her mom did when she was a child. She got sad and Sarab noticed it.

Also read: Choti Sardaarni Written Updates For November 19: Maher And Sarab Dance

Bitto went to Jeeto's house and Jeeto rushed to his arms crying. Bittu asked how she was still there and not making videos. Jeeto got shocked while Bittu shouted at her angrily that he went against his mother and even fooled her by getting dowry money. He further yelled at her by saying that his mother was right that she is a loose character. Jeeto cried and told him that it was in her video but she thought that was him as that man had the same height, body, and even the same t-shirt. She said that she got a message from him asking her to meet which is why she went. She swore on her parents about this. Bittu showed her his phone and asked her where his message was. Jeeto could not find it when Bittu asked her to show her phone. She told him that her mom has it since morning. She begged her mom to give it to her but she yelled at her saying that she was going to burn it. After which she runs towards the well and thinks of jumping into the well remembering all the things that Bittu and her father said.

Also read: Chappak Star Vikrant Massey Says, 'We Are Not Doing Enough To Stop Acid Attacks'

Bittu ran behind her and jumped to save her. On the other hand, Sarab and the other people reached the house and Jolly carried Param inside from the car. Param asked Sarab to help in parking the car. Maher went inside. Param was flirting with Sarab and asked him what does Maher have that she does not. Sarab yells at her saying that she has no right to judge Maher. Param continued flirting with him.

Maher told Sarab to sleep on the bed as it was empty. He refused and insisted on her sleeping there instead. Maher saw him feeling uncomfortable sleeping on the floor. She walked towards him, placed the pillows and covered him with a blanket. Maher lay down on her side and smiled at him sleeping peacefully and with this, the episode ended.

Also read: Nick Jonas Admits To Using These Items From Priyanka's Skincare Routine

Also read: Marjaavaan Box-office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Collects Rs 28.4 Crore

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.