Christmas Celebrations Of Television Actors, From Hina Khan To Erica Fernandes

Television actors celebrated the festival of Christmas with much zeal and enthusiasm. Many TV actors took their social media to share their happening moments from their celebrations and parties. From partying hard to have special food on the eve, TV celebs are enjoying every bit of it. Read ahead to see the Christmas celebration of a few TV actors.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan celebrated Christmas Eve with her friends and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Some of her pictures with Pooja Banerjee are going viral on the internet. Fans are loving the celebration of TV celebs.

Anita Hassanandani

The actor celebrated Christmas with family. She shared many pictures and videos from her celebration. In one of her video, she is seen with her husband enjoying the drink and dancing with him. She captioned her post by writing, "Ok I’m drunk!

I don’t understand why I asked my hubby to slow down... Indian wives, I tell you 🤣😂🤷🏻‍♀️💫".

Sanaya Irani

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor celebrated Christmas with her husband Mohit Sehgal in Honolulu, Hawaii. The couple shared many pictures from their Christmas vacay. Wishing everybody Merry Christmas, the couple posed in front of a huge Christmas tree and looked adorable together.

Mouni Roy

The Naagin fame actor shared some of her pictures from Christmas celebration. In one of her picture, she is seen having a fine dinner at a restaurant. She looked pretty in a white and pink floral dress.

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya shared a post on her Instagram wherein she donned a red shimmery dress paired with heels. She wrote, "Let’s add Merry to this Christmas".

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget celebrated Christmas Eve on the sets of Beyhadh 2 with her co-stars, Shivin Narang and Rajat Verma. She has also shared an Instagram story and wished her fans Merry Christmas.

Erica Fernandes

The Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor celebrated the festival with family. By seeing her pictures, it can be seen that the actor had a great evening with her family. She took her Instagram account to share many pictures.

