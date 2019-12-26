Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal Host A Christmas Bash For 'Kausautii Zindagii Kay' Cast

Hina Khan has just returned from her relaxing Maldives vacation just in time to bring in and celebrate the most joyous occasion of Christmas in Mumbai. The actor and her beau Rocky Jaiswal hosted a Christmas bash at their residence in Mumbai. The duo hosted the celebrations for the star cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay along with a few other friends from the television industry. From Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal, Sahil Anand, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh were in the Hina and Rocky's guestlist for the Christmas bash.

Hina, who earlier played the role of Komolika in the primetime show Kasautii Zindagii Kay invited her co-star Erica Fernandes for the Christmas bash. Hina thanked Erica for her presence and wrote: "Thanks for coming" on the photo shared on her official social media story. The actor was also surprised with Rohan Mehra's presence, who shared the screen with her in her debut, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina posted a picture with him and wrote: "Finally, he's here."

Pooja Banerjee looked chic in a red outfit and she clicked a picture with Hina Khan and Sandeep. Hina was looking elegant in a beautiful shimmery black Christmas outfit. Rocky and Sandeep were seen sporting black tees with denim. Pooja Banerjee, Sahil Anand and Hina Khan posted a video and wished all their fans a very 'Merry Christmas'.

The amazing guests were indeed very happy and could not thank enough their host Hina and Rocky Jaiswal for putting up such a fabulous get together. Pooja was seen in a black shimmery outfit later in the evening. While Parth looked comfy in his fashionable printed black vest.

Check out pictures here:

