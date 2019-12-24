Hina Khan Soaks Into 'Maldivian Blues' In Breezy Off-shoulder Dress

Television actor Hina Khan, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, is currently enjoying a mini-vacation with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in the Maldives. From enjoying a floating breakfast to exploring the underwater world, Hina has shared many glimpses from her holiday.

Recently, she shared a few photos in an off-shoulder top with a breezy blue skirt. Her beautiful blue outfit seems co-ordinated with the blue background featuring the ocean. She completed her look with a pair of square-shaped oversized sunglasses and a pair of blue flats. Her fans flooded the comments section with the fire emoji.

Blue vacay mood

A couple of her other posts, featuring her in a beach avatar, also stole the hearts of fans. The 32-year-old actor also opted for a red-bikini and blue swimsuit for a beach visit and floating breakfast. She also bagged the experience of scuba-diving with beau Rocky. Sharing the stills from the underwater dive, Hine expressed in the caption that it is one of her favourite things to do. She also shared the experience in a note and wrote that she felt like a fish under the water.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor was last seen in the second season of popular TV-serial Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She reprised one of the most iconic villainous characters of TV. After essaying Komolika for a while, she left the family-drama to start working on her Bollywood debut project titled Hacked. The Vikram Bhatt directorial is slated to release on January 31, 2020. She was recently featured in a music video titled Raanjhana with Priyanka Sharma. Apart from TV and films, she will make her digital-debut soon as well.

