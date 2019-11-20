The Debate
Here's What The Special Christmas Bojack Horseman Episode Is All About

Television News

The 25-minute long special Christmas episode is created and written by Raphael Bob-Waksberg

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
christmas

Bojack Horseman, an adult animated television show, has been creating some holiday-themed episodes. One of them is Sabrina’s Christmas Wish which was aired on December 19, 2014. In the episode, BoJack and Todd decide to watch a special Christmas episode of Bojack’s old television show, Horsin' Around to celebrate the holidays. The name of the episode matches with Horsing Around’s first-holiday special. The 25-minute long episode is created and written by Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

Also Read | Easy And Tasty Christmas Cookie Recipes To Try Out This Holiday Season

Also Read | Christmas: A List Of Fun Games To Play While Hosting A Party At Your Workplace

A head start for Bojack Horseman 

Bojack went through a very disturbing childhood, desperately craving love and affection. Years later, Bojack got the love and attention for a short time when Horsin’ Around was on television and he was a loveable, affable, and endearing character. The problem was that the character he was playing in the show was not really him. He was a completely different person and doing something that one doesn’t like will just end up being a disaster. But the best thing about the show is it teaches the viewers to face the problems Bojack is facing. It helps by giving an idea and path to how to make yourself happier. 

Also Read | Christmas 2019: Cookie Recipes That Will Leave Your Mouth Watering

Also Read | 10-year-old's Christmas List Leaves Father Shocked, Netizens Call It 'goals'

Also Read | Christmas: Here Are A Few Churches You Can Visit In Mumbai

 

 

