Here's What The Special Christmas Bojack Horseman Episode Is All About

Bojack Horseman, an adult animated television show, has been creating some holiday-themed episodes. One of them is Sabrina’s Christmas Wish which was aired on December 19, 2014. In the episode, BoJack and Todd decide to watch a special Christmas episode of Bojack’s old television show, Horsin' Around to celebrate the holidays. The name of the episode matches with Horsing Around’s first-holiday special. The 25-minute long episode is created and written by Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

Also Read | Easy And Tasty Christmas Cookie Recipes To Try Out This Holiday Season

Also Read | Christmas: A List Of Fun Games To Play While Hosting A Party At Your Workplace

A head start for Bojack Horseman

Bojack went through a very disturbing childhood, desperately craving love and affection. Years later, Bojack got the love and attention for a short time when Horsin’ Around was on television and he was a loveable, affable, and endearing character. The problem was that the character he was playing in the show was not really him. He was a completely different person and doing something that one doesn’t like will just end up being a disaster. But the best thing about the show is it teaches the viewers to face the problems Bojack is facing. It helps by giving an idea and path to how to make yourself happier.

Also Read | Christmas 2019: Cookie Recipes That Will Leave Your Mouth Watering

Also Read | 10-year-old's Christmas List Leaves Father Shocked, Netizens Call It 'goals'

i know alot of famous ppl thats just what happens when youre a hollywoo star and or celebrity its really no big deal as i said to my neighbor channing tatum the other week pic.twitter.com/wOnJ50rBxY — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) November 8, 2019

when youre not actualy that sad but you become the face of a nationwide movement abt depression am i doing the meme right pic.twitter.com/kXz5xxsN3N — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) November 1, 2019

.@netflixisajoke and i r friends again so im generously donating them a litle star power from the goodness of my heart follow them if u want 2 know the story of when i peed in drew barrymores car — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) October 25, 2019

Also Read | Christmas: Here Are A Few Churches You Can Visit In Mumbai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.