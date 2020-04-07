'CID': ACP Pradyuman, Daya, Abhijeet & Other Popular Characters Of The Show

The popular detective drama CID has now joined the list of old shows to make a comeback to television amid the lockdown. The show was headed by popular actor Shivaji Satam who played the character of ACP Pradyuman. With the drama set to make its comeback, here is a look at the most popular characters of the show and the actors who played them.

CID Re-run: A look at the popular characters of the show

Shivaji Satam

Shivaji Satam headed the show and played the popular character of ACP Pradyuman. He was known for iconic dialogue, "Kuch Toh Gadbad Hai". In an interview with a leading daily, Shivaji Satam spoke about the show's re-run. He said that he is very happy and joyous that people will again get to see and experience CID.

Dayanand Shetty

Dayanand Shetty played the character of the senior inspector named Daya. He was popularly known for breaking doors or almost every suspect found in CID. The famous dialogue before his action was " Daya, Darwaza tod do".

Aditya Srivastava

Aditya Srivastava was popularly known for portraying the character of Senior Inspector Abhijeet in the show. He worked Shivaji Satam alongside Dayanand Shetty. Abhijeet was known to indulge in the habit of keeping his hand on his chin and tapping his finger when he was in deep thought.

Dinesh Phadnis

Dinesh Phadnis essayed the character of Inspector Freddy in the show. Abhijeet and Daya added a series touch to the show. Inspector Freddy was known to add a comic touch to the show with his jokes.

Narendra Gupta

Narendra Gupta is known for playing the role of Dr Salunkhe on the show. He usually checked the samples brought in by the CID team at his laboratory. Fans enjoyed the fun banter between the doctor and the ACP.

Shraddha Musale

Shraddha Musale was known to essay the character of Dr Tarika. She was Dr Salunkhe's assistant on the show. She was also known to be Abhijeet's potential love interest as the two often stole glances when the team visited the lab.

