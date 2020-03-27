Indian TV Shows Like 'Zabaan Sambhal Ke' And More You Can Binge-watch During Lockdown

The novel coronavirus and the lockdown has gotten everyone grabbing their couches and laptops. Bing-watching TV shows and films has become an eminent part of one's daily routine. From celebs to commoners, all are seen sharing and ticking tasks off their bucket lists. Listed below are some of the classic Indian TV shows you can binge-watch during the lockdown.

Classic Indian TV shows to binge-watch during the lockdown

1) Fauji

This one is for all those die-hard SRK fans. Fauji is one of the classic Indian TV shows one can easily binge-watch during the lockdown. You can easily find Fauji on Amazon Prime Video. Fauji is based on army commandos and shall awaken the inner patriot in you

2) Zabaan Sambhal Ke

Zabaan Sambhal Ke is another show that one can watch on Amazon Prime Video. The comedy show is based on the life of engineer Mohan Bharti who is forced to teach Hindi at the National Institute of Language. Zabaan Sambhal Ke stars Pankaj Kapur, Viju Khote, Shubha Khote, and Tom Alter in prominent roles. The quirky scenes and strong storyline have made the show super-popular among many others.

3) Tu Tu Main Main

This show is all about the fun banter between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. Tu Tu Main Main stars Reema Lagoo, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Thakur and Kuldeep Pawar in major roles. The show, thanks to its lighthearted comedy and quirky scenes, has a special place in the heart of many fans. One can watch the popular show on YouTube.

4) Mahi Way

This is another popular and fun show to watch amidst the lockdown. It is currently available on Netflix. The show is about a girl named Mahi who wishes to find success while being herself with no norms. The quirky and rebellious girl Mahi won many hearts. It is a great show to binge-watch.

