'Shaktimaan' Cast Then & Now: Here Is How The Cast Has Transformed Over The Years

With regards to popular demand, DD National and DD Bharati have started re-telecasting its popular shows which were of the 80s and the 90s. Shows like B. R. Chopra’s, Mahabharata and Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan were the first ones to join the list. Followed by the massively popular entertainer Shaktimaan. Here is a list of the cast members and details about what are they doing now. Read on to know details.

Mukesh Khanna as Shaktiman/ Gangadhar

Mukesh Khanna portrayed the role of Shaktimaan in the series. Shaktimaan was a man who had gained superhuman powers through meditation and used to fight the evil in society. Gangadhar was a funny geek photographer working for a daily newspaper and was portrayed by Mukesh Khanna.

What is he doing now?

Mukesh Khanna has acted in several series and films apart from Shaktimaan. He is also well regarded for having portrayed the character of Bhisma in the epic show Mahabharat. As of now, he has his own YouTube channel named Bheeshm International. Check out his then and now picture.

Vaishnavi Mahant as Geeta Vishwas

Vaishnavi Mahant played the character of Geeta Vishwas in the series. She was a reporter and worked in the same daily that Gangadhar worked for. The character of Geeta Vishwas was fascinated by Shaktimaan and she was the one who in the series comes up with the name of Shaktimaan because of the powers he had.

What is she doing now?

Vaishnavi Mahant has appeared in many series and films apart from Shaktimaan. She was last seen in a television show Divya Shakti. Check out her 'then and now' pictures.

Surendra Pal as Tamraj/Guru Sarvagya

The character of Tamraj Kilvish was portrayed by Surendra Pal in the show. The character of Tamraj was the main antagonist and was the nemesis of Shaktimaan. Surendra Pal also portrayed the character of Guru Sarvagya who would try to guide Tamraj to the right path.

Where is he now?

The 66 year old actor has featured in several films and television series. He is very popular in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry and won a Lifetime Achievement Award in the Bhojpuri industry. Check out his 'Then and now' pictures.

Tom Alter as Mahaguru

The character of Maha Guru was portrayed by Tom Alter. In the series, Mahaguru is highly regarded for his knowledge of the universe and he is the one who blessed Shaktimaan with the superhumanly powers to fight evil in the society. He guided Shaktimaan in the series and was one of the main characters of the show.

Where is he now?

Tom Alter has featured in many films and television shows in the Indian entertainment industry. He passed away in September 2017, aged 67 in Mumbai India. Check out his 'then and now' pictures.

