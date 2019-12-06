Indian TV Actors Who Are Deemed As Classic On-screen Couples

Daily soaps have always been one of the major sources of entertainment for Indian households. Multiple daily soaps have been loved by the audiences which have broken records and also have mentions in the Guinness World Records. Not just the shows but also the actors from the shows, especially the on-screen couples have got a lot of popularity like Jethalal and Daya Gada from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma in recent times are one of the most-loved on-screen couple of Indian television shows. Hence, here is the list of some classic on-screen couples of Indian television shows:

1) Indravadan Sarabhai and Maya Majumdar Sarabhai from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Indravadan's role was played by Satish Shah who is a well-known face of small screen while his wife Maya's role was played by Ratna Pathak Shah. Indravadan Sarabhai, in the show, plays the role of a rich, ex-director of a multinational company, he constantly amuses himself by making fun of his wife, while Maya likes only the creme de la creme in every aspect of her life and her family.

2) Ravi Verma and Radha Verma from Tu Tu Main Main

A hilarious comedy featuring a dominant mother-in-law and her equally boisterous daughter-in-law. Supriya Pilgaonkar plays the role of Radha Verma in the show while Mahesh Thakur plays the role of Ravi Verma in the show. On the other hand, Reema Lagoo plays the role of the mother-in-law in the show.

3) Praful Parekh and Hansa Parekh from Khichdi

Praful and Hansa's iconic pair is remembered and loved by everyone who has watched Khichdi and also is one of the most iconic couples of Indian television shows. The role of Praful was played by Rajeev Mehta while the role of Hansa was played by Supriya Pathak in the show.

