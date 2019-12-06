Indian TV Shows That Grew Popular Because Of Their Strong Female Protagonists

Gone are the days when Indian television shows featured the female lead as the scared, timid daughter-in-law who was only supposed to look after the house and take care of her family. From those TV shows to the present time, the portrayal of women on TV has evolved. Even when the saas-bahu dramas were enjoyed, some shows really stood apart with their strong female protagonists and interesting plots.

Here are some of the Indian women-centric shows

1. Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin

2003 show featured Mona Singh as Jasmeet Walia also known as Jassi. Jassi was a sincere worker and was not just naive but also intelligent. She faced many rejections largely from society because of her looks. She is later seen falling in love with her boss Armaan Suri whose role was portrayed by Apurva Agnihotri. The show aired from 2003 to 2006 and was highly appreciated by the audience. Reportedly, the show was also the Indian version of the Colombian drama Yo soy Betty, la fea.

2. Ek Veer Stree Ki Kahaani... Jhansi Ki Rani

The show aired from 2009 to 2011. The show featured Ulka Gupta as the younger version of Rani Lakshmibai. The grown-up version of Rani Lakshmibai was portrayed by Kratika Sengar. Jhansi Ki Rani was a historical drama show based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai who was the queen of a city named Jhansi. The show highlighted how she became the queen who despised the British rule in India and set off to combat the British army.

3. Beyhadh

Beyhadh is a romantic thriller television series that aired from 2016 to 2017. The show featured Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon in lead roles. The show was based on Maya's (Jennifer) obsession with her husband and her possessive behaviour that leads to the downfall of their marriage. The show received a lot of appreciation from the audience which is why the makers of the show also launched the second season of this show titled Beyhadh 2.

