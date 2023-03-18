Dalljiet Kaur Marries Nikhil Patel In Traditional Ceremony, Shares Photos

Television actor Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with boyfriend Nikhil Patel in a traditional ceremony on Saturday (March 18). The actress shared the pictures from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram handle, where the now-wedded couple can be seen performing various wedding rituals.

In the shared images, Dalljiet and Nikhil can be seen twinning in all white ensembles. While Dalljiet wore a lehenga which she paired with a red dupatta, Nikhil donned a sherwani with pagdi.

Check out the photos here:

Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel's pre-wedding festivities

Dalljiet has been keeping her fans updated by sharing pictures from her pre-wedding festivities on social media. Earlier, the actress posted images from her sangeet ceremony donning a light green lehenga. Her outfit featured an embroidered skirt with full-sleeves blouse, while Nikhil wore a matching sherwani teamed with white sneakers.

More about Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet Kaur is an Indian television actress famously known for her portrayals of Niyati in Kulvaddhu, Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka. She participated and became the winner of Nach Baliye with her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot in 2008.

The actress was earlier married to TV actor Shalin and they share a son named Jaydon between them. She is now married to Nikhil Patel, who is an NRI businessman. He has two daughters from his previous marriage. While one of his daughters lives with his ex-wife, another will live with Nikhil and Dalljiet.