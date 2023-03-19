Dalljiet Kaur Twins In Black With Husband, Shares First Selfie From Honeymoon In Bangkok

After wrapping up her wedding festivities, Dalljiet Kaur gave a glimpse of her honeymoon with her husband Nikhil Patel. The actress shared a selfie with her husband and captioned it, “first of manyyyy selfies from our honeymoon @nikpatel”. In the photo, the couple can be seen twinning in black while they wait in an airport line. Nikhil also shared a selfie from inside the flight.

Ahead of her honeymoon in Bangkok, the actress shared a small video with her husband. In the video, Nikhil pulls a hotel trolley carrying Dalljiet. She captioned the post, “Off on our first of many adventures around the world as Mr & Mrs Patel. Let’s call this one our “Honeymoon”!” The couple wore their wedding outfits in the video.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress, Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with her boyfriend, Nikhil Patel on March 18. For the wedding ceremony, the couple chose to twin in ivory outfits. Dalljiet wore an ivory lehenga with a red dupatta and Nikhil wore an ivory sherwani with a matching pagdi.

Dalljiet’s first marriage

Both Dalljiet and Nikhil have been married before. Dalljiet got married to actor Shalin Bhanot in 2009. In 2014, the couple welcomed their son, Jaydon. The couple decided to part ways in 2015 and filed for a divorce.

Nikhil’s first marriage

Nikhil Patel is an NRI businessman, who is also divorced. He has two daughters from his previous marriage, 13 years old- Aariyana and 8-years old Aanika. Reportedly, one of his daughters lives with her mother, while the other will live with Nikhil and Dalljiet. She also attended the wedding.

Dalljiet met Nikhil in Dubai while they were both at a party. The couple got engaged in Nepal in January this year. On February 4, the actress shared that after the wedding she will be moving to Kenya, Africa.