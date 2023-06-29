Dalljiet Kaur Shares Experience Of Meeting Masai Women In Kenya: They Showed Me Their...

Dalljiet Kaur is enjoying every bit of her married life. The actress, who has moved to Nairobi, Kenya post marriage recently shared her experience of meeting the Masai women. She shared a series of photos from her meetup.

3 things you need to know

Dalljiet Kaur married Nikhil Patel on March 18.

She was previously married to Shalin Bhanot and have a son.

The actress is enjoying her 'Honeymoon 2.0' in Masai Mara.

Dalljiet Kaur says she was 'giggling and dancing' with Masai women

Dalljiet Kaur took to social media and opened up about her encounter with the Masai women. In the photos, she happily posed with them. She expressed her fascination with Nairobi and the opportunity to learn about the traditions and customs of the Masai community. The actress highlighted the unique practice of piercing their ears at a young age, which is an important aspect of Masai culture. In her Instagram post, Dalljiet described the warmth and beauty she experienced while connecting with the Masai women.

(Dalljiet Kaur with Masai woman | Image:: Dalljiet Kaur/Instagram)

(Dalljiet Kaur with Masai woman | Image:: Dalljiet Kaur/Instagram)

Despite the initial perception of pain associated with the large ear piercings, she discovered that the women barely remembered the process. During the encounter, the actress received bracelets and rings as tokens of love from the Masai women. In return, she expressed her gratitude by purchasing souvenirs from them.

(Dalljiet Kaur with Masai woman | Image: Dalljiet Kaur/Instagram)

Dalljiet Kaur's second honeymoon in Masai Mara

Dalljiet Kaur recently went on a second honeymoon with her husband Nikhil Patel. The couple visited Masai Mara. The actress expressed the joy of exploring the renowned wildlife reserve and the thrill of embarking on their "honeymoon 2.0" adventure together. "A trip to the Masai Mara will bring a smile to our faces, and give you memories that’ll live forever. Perfect for, a romantic evening, perfect company, and a stunning room… we had it all," she wrote.