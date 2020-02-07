Union Budget
Kunal Kemmu Gets An Admirer On The Sets Of 'Dance+ 5'

Television News

Recently, the cast of 'Malang' including Kunal Kemmu visited the sets of the dance show, 'Dance +5'. Kunal even got a secret admirer. Read to know more details

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
dance+ 5

Dance+ 5 is one of the most popular dance reality shows we have in our country today.The current season has been garnering the attention of viewers ever since it started.

ALSO READ | Kajol Recreating DDLJ And Other Fun Moments On 'Dance+ 5'

Dance+ 5 has managed to capture the hearts of the audience with its performances every week. With every passing season, the show has managed to deliver something unique to its audience. In addition to this, every week, Dance+ 5 entertains Bollywood celebrities on their sets as well and guess who visited this time around.

ALSO READ | Dance+ 5: Bhim's Memorable Performance With A School Bag; Deepika Showers Him With Praises

Karishma Chavan admits her crush

In the upcoming episode of Dance+ 5, the audience will see the entire cast of Malang in the show to promote their upcoming film. The actors will be seen having a gala time as they enjoy the power-packed performances of Dance+ 5 contestants.

ALSO READ | Dance+ 5 Welcomes THESE Four Artists To The Final Race To Finale

During one of the fun moments between performances, the cast of Malang will interact with the contestants. However, team leader Karishma Chavan had a special something planned. The dancer revealed her love to her crush and Malang actor Kunal Kemmu on the show.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Breaks Down On Dance+ 5 After Watching A Performance Dedicated To Her

According to reports, Karishma Chavan was quite open about her feelings for Kunal Kemmu. She admitted on stage that she has been an ardent fan of the actor since the start. Karishma also said that when she came to know that he is coming to the show, she was very excited.

ALSO READ | Dance+5 Promo Video: The Show Promises To Be Extraordinary This Season

On the other hand, Malang released on February 7, 2020. The film is an action thriller and stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kunal Khemmu, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Mohit Suri of Aashiqui 2 fame. The film was earlier scheduled to release in December 2019. However, the makers decided to postpone it.

ALSO READ | Dance+ 5: The Most Appreciated Dance Performance Of The Latest Episode

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
