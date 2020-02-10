Dance+ 5 February 8 And 9, 2020 Written Updates: Disha Patani Lives Her Fangirl Moment

Dance+ 5 is one of the most popular reality shows of the country. In the recent episode of the dance reality show, the audience got to see many emotional and heart whelming performances. Read on to know more about what happened in the recent episode of Dance+ 5.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani Has A Fangirl Moment On Dance+ 5 With Jeetendra; See Pic

Dance+ 5 recap of the episode of February 8 and 9, 2020

The episode began with the grand entry of veteran actor Jeetendra. Along with him, the show was accompanied by Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Disha Patani. Monark Trivedi ends up getting the loudest cheer from Team Malang and Jeetendra. However, he doesn't become a finalist. Raghav tries to flirt with Disha but ends up failing at it. Later, Disha breaks the dance floor with her scintillating dance moves.

Nritya Kala Kendra group from team Dharmesh gives an electrifying performance. They dance on the song Dilbar by Lata Mangeshkar. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor lifts up everyone's mood as he dances on Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do with the group. Later, Bheem Bahadur from team Punit performs next and manages to stun Jeetendra by dancing on song Taki O Taki. He gets a double plus from Remo and gets chance to enter the finale.

ALSO READ: Dance Plus 5 Written Update: Remo D'Souza Gets Emotional With Team Punit's Performance

Then, Janam group performed next and Jeetendra gets nostalgic by their act. Remo gives them double plus and they make it to the finale. Later, Disha Patani asked Jeetendra to share the stage with her on Dance+ 5 and perform a few steps with her. It was a fangirl moment for Disha. The duo then danced to the 70s classic, Dhal Gaya Din featuring Jeetendra himself. Surprising everyone, they even recreated the iconic ‘Badminton match’ steps and danced with badminton rackets in hand.

Later, Nritya Kala Kendra group battles it out with The Ace group. The Ace group gets +10 from Remo. Later, Tron Brothers battle it out with Bhim and Tron Brothers won the battle. Next was the battle between Candybots and with Monark Trivedi. Remo feels bad by Candybots' behaviour and Monark gets +10 from Remo. The episode ends with a kid performing a rap, an act that was loved by all.

ALSO READ: Dance Plus 5 Top 10 Contestants: Participants Who Made It To The Race

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Fulfills A Fan's Dream & Recreates Om Shanti Om Scene On Dance Plus 5

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.