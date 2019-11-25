Dance Plus 5: Best Performances That Made It To The Top 16 Over The Weekend

Dance Plus is a dance competition reality television show which started in 2015 and is now back with its fifth season that airs on STAR Plus and streams on Hotstar. This reality dance show has gained a lot of popularity as it glorified many dancers who came from different parts of India. Remo D’Souza is the super judge along with dance mentors who are known as captains on the show. The show is hosted by Raghav Juyal. In this season, the dance mentors are Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Karishma Chavan, and Suresh Mukund. Here are the best performances from the show over the weekend.

Dance Plus 5: Best performances over the weekend

November 23

The Creative Dance Crew has never shied away from showing their affection towards Mithun Chakraborty. Even during their auditions, the crew danced to the tunes of I Am A Disco Dancer as Remo D’Souza, and Punit Pathak excitedly pressed the buzzer. As soon as the crew stepped on to the stage, Mithun Da responded, saying that there are so many Mithun Chakrabortys on the stage. As the performance came to an end, the crew received a standing ovation from all the judges. Even Chakraborty stepped on the stage to congratulate the crew for their performance. In the picture below, he can be seen grooving with the crew.

November 24

The performer that caught the eye with this episode was Siba. After his eccentric performance, he received a standing ovation from the audience. Siba further shared how there was once a time he used to sit and clap from the audience and today, the audience is clapping for him. The judges gave him words of encouragement while Mukund appreciated the ‘wow’ moments from his performance.

By the end of the episodes, the hard work of the contestants paid off. Siba and Creative Dance Crew made it to the Top 16 along with Naitik, Dynamic Dance Crew, Monark Trivedi, The Ace and more.

