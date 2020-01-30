David Schwimmer Says His Quote Was “taken Out Of Context” After Actor Calls Him Out

David Schwimmer rose to popularity as Ross in the American sitcom FRIENDS. The show that originally aired from 1994 to 2004 is still a huge hit among the youth. In a recent interview to a leading news publication, Schwimmer suggested a few ideas for how to revive the still popular FRIENDS.

David Schwimmer apologises to Erika Alexander

In a recent interview, David Schwimmer suggested that the cast of the show needs to get more diverse so that more people can relate to it. Schwimmer suggested that a newer version of friends can include an all-black Friends or an all-Asian FRIENDS cast if the show is revised. Schwimmer also added that his character Ross from the original series was even seen dating women of diverse backgrounds.

However, the recent development is that, in reality, there has been a show on television that was inspired by David Schwimmer’s FRIENDS. The Fox network sitcom, Living Single aired from 1993 to 1998, around the same time when FRIENDS aired. The show focused on six young adults who live in New York City.

One of the show’s leading actors, Erika Alexander, who played the role of Maxine Felice Shaw, took to social media to remind Schwimmer about it. In the tweet, she also shared an article where she even spoke about how Living Single is not very different from each other. In the article, she has also said how the difference between both the shows is that Living Single had an all-black cast.

After seeing this, David Schwimmer was quick to reply with a note. In the tweet, he wrote how he did not imply that he never knew Living Single did not exist or anything. He also said that his words might have been “taken out of context”. He also said that he was a fan of Living Single too.

He further pointed out that he meant no disrespect to anyone by his statements. Right after David Schwimmer’s interview went viral, many fans of Living Single were quick to point out about his lack of knowledge about shows. In the note, David also said that he did not imply that FRIENDS was the “first of its kind”.

Check out Erika Alexander’s outrageous reply to David Schwimmer’s statement:

Hey ⁦@DavidSchwimmer ⁦@FriendsTV⁩ - r u seriously telling me you’ve never heard of #LivingSingle? We invented the template! Yr welcome bro. ;) David Schwimmer 2 The Guardian: “Maybe there should be an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends” https://t.co/r8W1ZHBwoy — Erika Alexander (@EAlexTheGreat) January 28, 2020

Here is David Schwimmer’s reply to Erika Alexander:

