Debina Bonnerjee Reacts To Being Body Shamed After Giving Birth To Two Daughters

Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary have had a rollercoaster few months. The couple welcomed two children within a year. Amid the happiness, Debina has been the subject of body shaming owing to the changes her body has sustained post two back-to-back pregnancies. The actress recently responded to the trolling in an excerpt from one of her daily YouTube vlogs.

3 things you need to know

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary tied the knot in 2011 and were blessed with their first child via IVF after 11 years of marriage - daughter Lianna, in April 2022.

The couple found out soon after Lianna's birth that they had conceived naturally. Debina gave birth to her younger daughter Divisha in November 2022.

The two are best known for their portrayal of Ram and Sita in the 2008 mythology show, Ramayan.

Debina Bonnerjee reacts to being body shamed

In a recent vlog, Debina brought up the topic of being body shamed and had an impactful reply up her sleeve. Addressing comments referring to her as 'mini haathi' or small elephant, the actress said the trolling is like "music to (her) ears". She elaborated how hearing people ridicule her only motivates her further to double down on achieving her goals. She further said, "When society taunts you, you take it positively and work towards your best."

(Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary call Divisha their 'miracle' baby as she came as a surprise for the couple | Image: debinabon/Instagram)



Debina went on to detail how she finds the fat accumulated in her torso the toughest to get rid of, but she is determined all the same. The actress also shared how she does not prefer to wear loose outfits as they simply camouflage the weight. She would much rather work hard to shed the kilos and confidently don a bikini once again, just like her last trip to the Maldives.

Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary commit to their health

Opening up about an average day in her life, the actress revealed just how committed she is to dropping the extra kilos. Gurmeet, who was also present in the vlog, shared how the couple wakes up at 4 am every day to drive to their workout location which is a 20 km drive. Debina clarified that though it is a task, the fresh air in the undisclosed location resets her mind and charges her up to take on the day, especially caring for two newborns.