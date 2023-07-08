Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary Perform Daughter Divisha's Mundan In Varanasi

Star couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary recently visited Varanasi for the Mundan of their daughter, Divisha. The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of the special occasion.

The couple got married on 15th February 2011.

They were blessed with their first daughter, Lianna, in April last year.

On November 11, 2022, Debina shared a post on Instagram announcing the birth of their second daughter Divisha.

Debina dazzles social media with photos from Divisha's mundan ceremony

Debina shared a photo from the ceremony, which featured the happy parents and their adorable daughter Divisha. The picture was taken on the banks of the Dashashwamedh Ghat, a significant location in Varanasi. Debina captioned the post, "At the spiritual heart of India (Varanasi) where we did baby Divisha's mundan ceremony (missed my pinu) Har Har Mahadev."

(Debina shared the mundan ceremony picture on her social media | Image: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram)

The photos garnered immense love and appreciation from netizens, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and blessed the little one.

Debina and Gurmeet's instagram delights with family festivities

This isn't the first time Debina has shared her family's milestones with her followers. In April, the couple celebrated their elder daughter Liana's first birthday with a grand unicorn-themed party. They delighted their Instagram family with adorable pictures and videos from the celebration. Debina expressed her joy, saying, "Since the time that you have come into our lives, there never has been a dull moment."

(Gurmeet and Debina had earlier shared a photo of elder daughter's birthday celebrations | Image: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram)

Debina Bonnerjee rose to fame with her portrayal of Sita in the popular 2008 television series Ramayan. Gurmeet Choudhary played the role of Lord Ram on the same show. The couple, who had been dating for a few years, tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2011. They welcomed their first daughter, Liana, On November 11, 2022. Debina and Gurmeet announced the birth of their second daughter, Divisha, through an Instagram post.