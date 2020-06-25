Deepika Singh Pens Heartfelt Note As Her Mother Returns Home After Recovering From Covid

Television actor Deepika Singh recently took her Instagram handle to thank everyone for their help after her mother had recovered from Covid-19 and had been discharged from the hospital. She shared an adorable picture, penning a heartfelt note. The actor's grandmother, however, is still being treated for the virus.

In the picture, Deepika along with her mother and grandmother can be seen smiling at the camera. The actor sported a bright yellow gown with an intricate piece of jewellery. Her mother can be seen wearing a salwar kameez and her grandmother donned a saree. In this throwback picture, the trio looks very happy and radiant.

Along with this lovely picture, Deepika penned a sweet note to her fans, friends and everyone who helped her. She wrote saying, “Thank you to all of you for your immediate help, support, for wishing and praying speedy recovery of my mother. She’s back home & safe. Grateful to everyone who has been a big support in this journey. Dil se shukriya.”

She further went on to reveal that she is now just waiting for her grandmother to get well. She wrote, “Now just waiting and praying for my grandma to recover as she has also been diagnosed positive & still in the hospital.” She also asked her fans to keep praying for her and also said that how much ever she thanks them is not enough. She also wrote, “Really Grateful to all of you @msisodia.aap #Vijaysinghshishodia @VSshishodia @delhigovernment @rvishal2356 #DrVikaskhatri @vneha2159 @shwetabishnoi #Tanvikhanna @nishi7mishra @anamika.aashi11” (sic). Take a look below.

In other news

Earlier this month, the Delhi Government stepped forward to help after the video of Deepika's plea for help went viral. In her appeal to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, she claimed that her mother could not be admitted to the hospital because of the refusal of Lady Hardinge Medical College to give her medical reports. She also said the 45 members of her joint family, residing in the same house in Delhi's Paharganj area, were at risk and needed to be tested right away.

The Delhi administration responded promptly, and Deepika 's mother was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She shared a note of thanks on Instagram and thanked the government for acknowledging her plea for help.

