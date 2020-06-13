'Diya Aur Baati Hum' Actor Deepika Singh's Mother Tests COVID Positive, Actor Seeks Help

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh's mother recently tested positive for the COVID-19. The actor took to her social media on June 12 to urge the Delhi Government and CM Arvind Kejriwal to help her family. She stated that her mother's test was conducted at the Lady Hardinge Hospital and said that the hospital did not give them the reports but asked them to click a picture of the document. The actor is worried about her mother as the family stays in a joint set up of 45 members.

Diya Aur Bati Hum actor Deepika Singh's mother tests positive

Deepika Singh Goyal revealed that her sister was also unaware of the fact and has landed in Delhi to be with her parents. She is currently taking care of them. The actor also said that some of her other family members have started showing signs and that her father is also a suspected case. Deepika Singh added that since they don't have the reports, they can't reach out to any hospital to admit her mother.

The actor said that her mother's condition is getting worse and she is unable to eat anything. She added that it is very necessary for them to get her proper treatment. Deepika Singh revealed that she exhausted all her sources and that she cannot get her mother admitted to the hospital because there are no beds available. The actor stated that her social media was the last option she had left.

Leaving her address and husband's phone number in the caption, she wrote, "‪My mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn’t give reports. They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personell are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help. HNO 8365 Arya Nagar, Pahar Ganj, New Delhi 110055, Near Ashoka Hotel at Aarakashan road. plz contact my husband Rohit 9833649679 @arvindkejriwal @narendramodi 🙏". [sic]

Deepika Singh also mentioned that she is in Mumbai with her husband. She is unable to travel to Delhi because she has a 4-year-old son. The actor is in constant touch with her family and is actively trying to help them through it all.

