Bigg Boss: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Advised Bed Rest By Doctors

One of the most popular reality shows on television, Bigg Boss is back with its 13th season. Be it the fascinating nomination process or fun-filled tasks, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 have left no stone unturned for the show's success, as they have been coming up with interesting surprises in every episode. Just after the popular contestants of the show, Rashami Desai, Aditya Singh, Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma's fun romantic video, contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee created headlines, as reportedly, the popular actor's spine injury worsened. Here are all the details.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee advised complete bed rest

According to reports, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 had to call in an army of doctors to check on Devoleena at a short notice, as the actor's back injury has worsened with time. As a result, the actor has been advised complete bed rest on Bigg Boss 13. The actor will not take part in any tasks which were slated to happen this week. Since the past few episodes, Devoleena’s friend, Rashami Desai was seen taking care of her, as the former has suffered unbearable pain after the previous task. Reportedly, Devoleena, who recently began her second innings on the show after being evicted, might leave the show by the end of the week. Ever since the news of Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s injury broke out on the internet, fans in large numbers have expressed their concern over the actor’s ill health. Take a look:

Miss u #DevoleenaBhattacharjee in this task u just phenomenal in doing task without u this task is just bored #GetWellSoonDevoleena — Ankit Singh Sengar (@assengar123) November 26, 2019

Feeling to cry 😭

Ya Allah give her fast recovery@Devoleena_23 #GetWellSoonDevoleena pic.twitter.com/x2Msav3vFf — lovely alma (@lovelyalma2) November 26, 2019

OMG!!! Devo just came to know about ur back injury..

I wish you a speedy recovery... #GetWellSoonDevoleena pic.twitter.com/RaU2EtsHcw — Soni 🧚 (@_Soni_speaks) November 26, 2019

