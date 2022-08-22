Devoleena Bhattacharjee Pens Sweet Note To Herself On Birthday; Fans Say 'stay Blessed'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who rose to immense popularity with her character Gopi Modi in the hit TV serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is celebrating her birthday today. The actor has been receiving heartfelt wishes from fans, family members and industry colleagues on her special day.

Marking the milestone, Devoleena took to social media and dropped a stunning glimpse of herself while penning a note on self-love. The actor mentioned that on this birthday, she's celebrating the person she's becoming. Her post received immense love and wishes from fans.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee dedicates a heartfelt note to herself

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, August 22, the TV celebrity dropped two pictures of her with a wine glass in hand as she posed on a bed. In the caption, she mentioned, "As I turn a year older, and a year wiser, I celebrate the person I am becoming. Happy birthday to me. #devoleena #thankyou #birthdaygirl." Take a look.

Reacting to her post, fans dropped comments like, "Happiest birthday Di....Have a rocking year ahead," "Happy Birthday queen, always stay blessed and happy," and "Many many happy returns of the day," among other things.

Earlier this year, Devoleena surprised her fans by announcing her return to the second instalment of Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Celebrating 10 years of her journey on the show, she penned a heartfelt note, mentioning how reliving the character after a long hiatus has been a 'great pleasure'.

"10 Years As “Gopi”. It can't just be a coincidence. 06-06-2012 started my journey as gopi & on 06-06-2022 coming back to you again as gopi is nothing but blessings for me. It is not easy for me to express my gratitude toward the character. No matter whatever I do but Sathiya & Gopi is & will be always close to my heart & soul," she wrote.

The actor continued, "Though I might not be a part of Sathiya 2 for a longer period. But reliving the character again even for a second is a great pleasure for me."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DEVOLEENA)