TV actress Rashami Desai was spotted deliberately 'ignoring' Shehnaaz Gill at Baba Siddique's Iftar party last night (April 16). A video from the star-studded event has been making rounds on the Internet where things did not seem too well between the duo. However, whether Rashami intentionally ignored Shehnaaz or not has not been confirmed yet.

In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen entering the venue in a red ethnic suit with heavy embroidery and golden dupatta. Rashami, who was already present on the red carpet, saw the actress in the vicinity and walked on the other side. The Uttaran actress was seen donning an ethnic ensemble as well. She wore a printed Anarkali and completed her look with a sleek bun. Soon after the video went viral, a fan commented, "Did anyone notice Rashmi." Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "Everyone else's mouths were shocked after seeing Shehnaz, jealous people didn't even smile." Check out the video below:

Celebrities attending Baba Siddique's Iftar party

Indian politician Baba Siddique, along with his son Zeeshan Siddique, hosted a grand Iftar party at Taj Land in Bandra. Several stars from the film and television industry attended the event in their best ethnic outfits. The Iftar party saw guests including Pooja Hegde, Rashami Desai, Urmila Matondkar, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Bharti Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Subhash Ghai, and more.

Soon-to-be parents Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar and Sana Khan with her husband Anas were also spotted at the event. Others at the event were Priyanka Chahar Coudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Rohit Saraf and more. Baba Siddique has been hosting Iftar party for more than a decade now.