Dilip Joshi's Birthday: Looking Back At Actor's Popular Shows Before He Starred In 'TMKOC'

On Dilip Joshi's birthday, take a look at the actor's other famous shows like 'Shubh Mangal Savadhan', 'Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh' among others. 

Kriti Nayyar
Dilip Joshi

Television star Dilip Joshi became a household name with his excellent performance as Jethalal Champaklal Gada in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. With its impeccable comic timing and acting finesse, the actor has carved a niche for himself in the small screen space. While TMKOC is to date, his most popular show, Joshi has also starred in other notable serials prior to the Hindi sitcom. On his birthday, take a look at the star's other famous shows like Shubh Mangal Savadhan, Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh among others. 

Looking back at Dilip Joshi's popular serials before he made it big in TMKOC

  • Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh 

The Sony TV show starred Dilip as Vasu, a jobless guy residing with his sister and her husband. The popular show starred Nisha Bains, Brahmachari, Benjamin Gilani, Suchitra Gudekar, and Daisy Irani among others in pivotal roles. 

  • Shubh Mangal Savadhan

Dilip played one of the leads in the Sahara Manoranjan Channel show, which also starred Amit Mistry and Sumeet Raghavan among others. It was about five individuals looking for love and marriage. 

  • Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Dhoom 

The hit Star Plus show had Dilip playing the role of Taneja. Its plot revolved around seven children who were orphans and adopted by residents of a huge bungalow. The show also starred Ali Asghar, Pallavi Joshi, Vishal Singh,  Abhishek Sharma, Anuj Pandit, and Lavina Tandon among others. It premiered on May 21, 2004, and ran for about 39 episodes. 

  • Kudkudiya House No 43 

Bankrolled by JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, the comedy show revolved around three generations- an enterprising grandmother, an orthodox father to a Bollywood aspirant son. It starred Siddharth Randheria, Dimple Shah, and Nimisha Vakharia alongside Dilip Joshi. 

  • Meri Biwi Wonderful 

The  Sony TV show was based on the world-famous TV series Bewitched, revolving around a fairy named Angela who was forced to live with mortals. Its ensemble cast included  Tanaaz Irani, Dilip Joshi, Rakesh Bedi, and Rashmi Sharma among others. 

