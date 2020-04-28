Dipika Chikhlia Aka Sita Disagrees With Arun Govil's 'no Awards By Government' Statement?

Arun Govil, who essayed the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's cult TV show Ramayan, recently grabbed the headlines when he stated that the iconic show did not receive any award despite having such massive popularity. Arun Govil also stated that none of the government, be it state or central felicitated him for portraying Ram on the show. However, contrary to Arun Govil's statements, Dipika Chikhlia who portrayed Sita on the show shared a post which shows the team of Ramayan being felicitated.

Dipika Chikhlia shared a picture of her and Arun Govil being felicitated for portraying Sita and Ram in the cult show

Dipika Chikhlia shared a beautiful black and white picture with her Ramayan co-star Arun Govil and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Dipika Chikhlia also wrote a message with the picture wherein she stated that this was the first time that she and Arun Govil were felicitated. Dipika Chikhlia also wrote that it was after this day that she realized that she along with Arun Govil had created history with their performance as Sita and Ram on the cult show. Dipika Chikhlia also stated that she still recalls the day fondly when she got a call from Delhi to meet the PM. Check out Dipika Chikhlia's post.

Arun Govil recently spoke about not being felicitated for his stint on the show

However, Dipika Chikhlia's post comes in sharp contradiction to Arun Govil's response to the downsides of working on the cult show. Arun Govil was asked this question during a recent chat session with his fans. Arun Govil was quick to reply that despite hailing from Uttar Pradesh and being in Maharashtra for about 50 years, none of the governments, being state or central has given him the needed respect. Check out Arun Govil's tweet.

चाहे कोई राज्य सरकार हो या केंद्र सरकार, मुझे आज तक किसी सरकार ने कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया है. मैं उत्तर प्रदेश से हूँ, लेकिन उस सरकार ने भी मुझे आज तक कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया. और यहाँ तक कि मैं पचास साल से मुंबई में हूँ, लेकिन महाराष्ट्र की सरकार ने भी कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया. #रामायण https://t.co/C91yuJClMr — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 25, 2020

