Sita From 'Ramayan' Aka Dipika Chikhlia's Marriage Was Attended By THIS Bollywood Star

With the Coronavirus lockdown and new episodes of daily soaps on hold, reruns seem to be the only way to keep people entertained. Recently, the old Ramayan has started airing again and this has somewhat piqued people's interest in the lives of the yesteryear actors. As photos of them are going viral on the internet one seemed to have caught everyone's attention. Photos from Dipika Chikhlia's marriage, the actor who played Sita in Ramayan, had an A-list Bollywood actor in them.

Dipika Chikhlia's marriage was attended by a Bollywood superstar

Dipika Chikhlia used to essay the role of Sita in Doordarshan's Ramayan. She later married a Gujrat-based businessman, Hemant Topiwala. But what caught the attention of netizens is Bollywood superstar, Rajesh Khanna's presence in one of Dipika Chikhlia's marriage photos. It seemed the actor was a guest at her wedding.

For those who are unaware, Rajesh Khanna and Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia had starred in three movies together. The first was Ghar Ka Chirag which released in 1989. Dipika essayed the role of Rajesh Khanna's wife. The other two movies which featured them together are Rupaye Dus Karod and Khudai which released in 1991 and 1994 respectively.

