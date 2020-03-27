Ramayan Re-run Leaves Arun Govil Happy, Says, "the Show Has Been Blessed By God Himself"

Arun Govil who played the role of Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan recently spoke about the show having a rerun on DD National. I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter and announced that amidst the 21-day lockdown due to Coronavirus, the 80s mythological show will be aired once again on DD National at 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Arun Govil expressed his happiness regarding this rerun in an interview.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi in his address to the nation said he wants to curb the community spread of COVID-19 with this lockdown. Amidst this lockdown, Information and Broadcasting Minister Mr. Prakash Javadekar tweeted out that 80s popular mythological show, Ramayan will be telecasted once again on DD National.

Ramayan’s lead actor Arun Govil recently in an interview with a media portal spoke about the iconic Ramanand Sagar’s show being telecasted again. Govil said that Ramananand Sagar's Ramayan connected with the audience and will continue to do so, even now. He also said that he feels that the show has been blessed by God himself; otherwise, there was no reason it would get revived after so many years.

While talking about the show being telecasted during this lockdown, Arun Govil said that it is important for people to connect with the Almighty and seek divine intervention in these difficult times. If the show helps people seek God and follow His teachings, it is good. He further added that since Ramayan is a family show, the entire family can watch it together. Arun Govil concluded by saying that this would help people positively spend time and not obsess over negative thoughts, and also connect with the deeper meaning of the teachings of Ramayan.

