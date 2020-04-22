Ramayan's Sita, Dipika Chikhlia Shares Pic With Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee; See Here

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan', which began its telecast in 1987, made household names out of its two stars Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala. Deepika, who played Sita to Govil's Ram, took to her Twitter handle to share a throwback picture with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In the picture, Dipika and late PM Vajpayee can be seen walking and with a big smile on their face. Captioning it as 'Memories', Deepika wrote that she was blessed to meet him. This is not the first time Deepika has shared a picture of her with political leaders.

Earlier, she shared a black-and-white throwback with LK Advani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The picture went viral soon after.

Memories 😊 A great man I was blessed to met @PMOIndia @nitin_gadkari pic.twitter.com/rBEoJrpOqY — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) April 18, 2020

An old pic when I stood for election from baroda now called as Vadodara extreme right is our PM narendra modi ji nxt to hom was LK Advaniji and me and nalin bhatt in charge of the election @narendramodi @pmo#lkadvani##contest#election#ramayan pic.twitter.com/H5PsttaodC — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) April 12, 2020

Deepika talks about re-telecast of Ramayan

"It was different back then. I remember watching it with 50 to 80 people and today it was just four of us watching it at home. Back then we saw 'Ramayan' at Sagar sahab's bunglow, everyone from the cast had come to see. It was a different feel, TV was big then, the actor told PTI.

The actor said it was good to bring the show back in these times of "gloom". "It is the right time because the scenes are so gloomy and economically we are bad, at every stage and phase, the world is suffering. You just sit back and pray to God and hope we all come out of it. The government is giving you something to sit back and think positively as you are in isolation," Deepika added.

(With PTI inputs)

