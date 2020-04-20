Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia Wants To Play Asha Devi On The Big Screen

Dipika Chikhlia is renowned for her role as Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic Ramayan TV show. In a recent interview, Dipika Chikhlia revealed that she truly wished to play Nirbhaya's Mother, Asha Devi, on the big screen. According to Dipika Chikhlia, playing Asha Devi would help her inspire all the woman in India to fight injustice.

Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia wishes to play Nirbhaya's Mother in a movie

Speaking to a news organisation, former Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia revealed that she wanted to play Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's Mother, on the big screen. The Ramayan actor stated that she still got shivers whenever she thought about the Nirbhaya incident. She added that it took seven years to get the justice Nirbhaya deserved.

The Ramayan actor then praised Nirbhaya's Mother, saying that in these seven years, Asha Devi stood like a rock for her daughter. Dipika Chikhlia claimed that she could understand what Asha Devi went through in these last seven years, as she herself was a woman and a mother. The Ramayan actor then added that Nirbhaya’s mother was living her daughter’s death every day.

Dipika Chikhlia further stated that if there was ever a film made on Nirbhaya's life for the benefit of society, country, and women, then she would definitely like to play Nirbhaya’s mother, Asha Devi. She finally added that she had to work in similar films whose characters were strong and courageous, just like Asha Devi in real life.

Dipika Chikhlia enamoured millions with her brilliant performance as Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. After many years, Ramayan is back on Indian television to entertain fans during the coronavirus lockdown. The show's return was a massive success and shattered TRP records when it first aired. Alongside Dipika Chikhlia, Ramayan also stars Arun Govil as Ram, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Dara Singh as Hanuman, and Arvind Trivedi as Ravan.

