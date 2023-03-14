Ramayana Stars Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil Reunite After 35 Years For New Project

Dipika Chikhlia has confirmed that she is shooting for a project with her Ramayana co-star Arun Govil. The duo last starred together in the 1987 showRamayana by Ramanand Sagar, where they played the protagonist characters of Ram and Sita. As soon as the actress confirmed the news on her Instagram, netizens jumped to share their excitement about the casting.

Dipika Chikhlia took to Instagram to share a video compilation of her time on the set, where she is shooting for a new project with Arun Govil. In the video, the actress is seen shooting for the scenes in a saree. She has also shared a glimpse of her scene with Arun Govil.

Check out the video here.

As soon as the actress dropped the BTS video, netizens were quick to share their excitement. One of them wrote “Mere SiyaRam ek baar fir sath me!”. Another comment read “Can't wait to see our Ramji and Sita ji together again!!”. Netizens also commented on how Dipika and Arun make a good pair on screen. A comment read “Best Jodi in cinema history.”

Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil as Ram and Sita in Ramayana

Actress Dipika played the role of Sita and Arun Govil played the role of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s television series, Ramayana. The show gained massive popularity and the actors became household names, henceforth. On various occasions, the actors have shared that their fans remember them and associate them with their characters even now.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, government regulations put a restriction on the shooting projects of all tv shows and movies. In the absence of any new content, Ramayana, among several other television shows, made a return to the tv screens. Old episodes from Ramayana were rerun for people to watch during the lockdown.