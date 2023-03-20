Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar Talks About Her Pregnancy Journey, Reveals Due Date

Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim are all set to embrace parenthood. The Sasural Simar Ka co-stars and real-life couple earlier shared that it is going to be the most beautiful phase of their lives. The mom-to-be was recently spotted by the shutterbugs and during an interaction, she opened up about her pregnancy journey so far and also shared when she is due.

Responding to a question by the paparazzi when she was out and about in Mumbai, Dipika said about her pregnancy, "Just waiting (for the baby). A few days are left and yes we are expecting the baby by 21st." She further thanked everyone for their good wishes. During the outing, Dipika wore a pink coloured salwar kameez with embroidery and white dupatta. She completed her look with jhumkas. The pregnancy glow was evident on her happy face.

Dipika-Shoaib announcing pregnancy

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim shared their pregnancy news on Instagram in January earlier this year while twinning in white outfits and similar caps that read 'Mom-to-be' and 'Dad-to-be'. They captioned the post, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness. Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai (The most beautiful phase of our loves)…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon (with red heart emojis). Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai ( We need a lot of prayers and love) for our little one."

As soon as the couple announced their pregnancy, several actors from the TV industry took to the comments section and congratulated the couple. While, Kishwer Merchant wrote, "Congratulations" with red heart emojis, Avika Gor commented, "Oh my god!!!!!" with red heart emojis.