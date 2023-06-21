Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Blessed With Baby Boy; New Dad Shares It's Premature Delivery

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar was blessed with a baby boy on June 21, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim announced on social media. Dipika was constantly updating their fans about the her pregnancy journey on social media and now, she has stepped into motherhood.

3 things you need to know

Dipka Kakar and Shoaib have welcomed their first child after five years of marriage.

The couple announced their pregnancy in January, earlier this year.

Dipika was keeping her fans updated about her pregnancy journey.

Reel-to-real life couple announce birth of baby boy

Shoaib Ibrahim, who married Dipika in February 2018, announced the birth of their baby boy on social media. He said that it was a premature delivery but the baby and the mother were doing fine. He wrote, "Today June 2, we were blessed with a baby boy. Its a premature delivery. Nothing much to worry about. keep us in your prayers."

(Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar welcomed their baby boy on June 21 | Image: Shoaib Ibrahim/Instagram)

Shoaib and Dipika were co-stars on Sasural Simar Ka and their friendship blossomed into love on set. The actress was married to Raunak Samson between 2011-2015. After her separation from her ex-husband, Shoaib and Dipika tied the knot, and have now embraced parenthood. Earlier this year, they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

Dipika Kakar's acting career: Popular soaps to reality TV star

Dipika Kakar had previously affirmed her plans of giving up acting to willingly become a full-time homemaker and stay-at-home mother. The husband-wife duo run successful YouTube channels which gives elaborate insight into their daily lives. It was in 2010 when Dipika made her television debut with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi.

She then became a household name with Sasural Simar Ka, which ran between 2011 and 2018. The actress also participated in a string of reality shows and was feted with the winner's title in one of them.