Dipika Kakkar Wishes 'papa-to-be' Shoaib Ibrahim On Birthday With A Special Cake

Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are expecting their first child. The couple are soon going to become parents and often share updates on their journey on social media. On the occasion of Shoaib’s birthday, Dipika Kakkar shared a glimpse of a special birthday cake.

3 things you need to know

Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim will welcome their first child soon.

Shoaib Ibrahim celebrates his birthday today.

The couple tied the knot in 2015.

Shoaib Ibrahim cuts a special cake on his birthday

The Ajooni actor turned 38 years old today (June 20). The actor celebrated the day with his family. In a photo shared by Dipika Kakkar, the couple posed together romantically.

(Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar pose with the birthday cake. | Image: Dipika Kakkar/Instagram)

In the photo, the actress gave a glimpse of the cake made for the birthday boy. The text on the cake read, “Papa to be”. While sharing the photo on her Instagram, she also shared a note in which she mentioned that Shoaib is the ‘best son, the best husband and the best brother’ and she knows he will make the best father soon.

Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim reveal when their baby will be born

Dipika Kakkar and her husband actively share updates of their pregnancy journey on their vlogs made on YouTube. In a recent vlog, the actor couple addressed the rumours regarding Dipika’s pregnancy. The couple announced that the baby is due in the third or fourth week of July.

(Dipika Kakkar shared a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump. | Image: Dipika Kakkar/Instagram)

In another vlog, Dipika Kakkar also gave a health update about the pregnancy. The actor also revealed that she is suffering from gestational diabetes. She also clarified that she is fine and will feel well after minor dietary adjustments.