Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Have Chosen This Name For Their Baby

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim embraced parenthood on June 21. After the birth of their baby boy, the actress stayed in the hospital for almost 20 days as her little one was kept in the NICU. Now, the couple has revealed the name of their son.

3 things you need to know

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in 2018.

In 2022, Dipika suffered a miscarriage in the sixth week of her pregnancy.

The couple welcomed their first child, after five years of marriage.

What is the name of Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim’s son?

As per Tellychakkar, Dipika and Shoaib have named their son Ruhan Ibrahim. The couple announced their little one’s name 3 weeks after his birth. At the time of the birth, Shoaib had revealed that it was a premature delivery but the baby and the mother were doing fine. He wrote, "Today June 2, we were blessed with a baby boy. Its a premature delivery. Nothing much to worry about. keep us in your prayers."

(Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their first child after 5 year of marriage | Image: Dipika Kakar/Instagram)

Shoaib and Dipika soon conveyed their happiness and relief in a vlog. The actress claimed that despite being sleep deprived, she had a glow on her face. She added that neither she nor Shoaib had slept at all. Their house was decked with blue and white balloons when they arrived. 'Boss Baby' was written on a cake that was set on the table.

The couple posed for the family portrait after cutting the cake. The two said at the end of the video that they would soon reveal the name of their kid but would wait a while to unveil his face. They further said that their elders had asked them to do so..

Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim’s relationship timeline

Shoaib and Dipika were co-stars on Sasural Simar Ka and their friendship blossomed into love on set. The actress was married to Raunak Samson between 2011-2015. After her separation from her ex-husband, she married Shoaib. They have now embraced parenthood. Earlier this year, they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.