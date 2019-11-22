Disney And Pixar Food Movies That Will Entice You To Gorge On Right Away

Walt Disney and Pixar, who are known worldwide to produce amazing movie content with embedded moral messages in their stories have also ventured into the food-related plotline genres. From Ratatouille to Bao; Disney and Pixar have collaborated for movies that will definitely be on every foodie's list. Here are some of the animated movies that will make you delve a little deeper into the culinary world.

ALSO READ| Disney Plus Video Streaming Service Now Live, To Compete With Netflix

Disney and Pixar animated movies on Food

Ratatouille

The movie Ratatouille was produced by Pixar and released by Walt Disney in 2007. Directed by Brad Bird, the storyline of the movie revolved around a rat who aspires to become a famous chef. The scrumptious dishes made by the rat with the help of a human are a treat to watch on screen. As Disney Pictures are known to have a message in store for the audience, likewise this movie also teaches us the importance of family and dreams and how both require equal importance. The main cast included Brad Garrett, Lou Romano, Patton Oswal among others.

ALSO READ| Disney Plus Blames Past Hacks For User Accounts Sold Online

Bao

Bao is a short film of eight minutes, which was screened at Tribeca Film Festival. It released alongside Incredibles 2 on June 15, 2018, and received an Oscar for the Best Animated Short Film at the 91st Academy Awards. The plot encompasses an aging mother who is suffering from empty nest syndrome and how she gets a second chance at motherhood while making a bao that comes to life.

ALSO READ| Highest Grossing Movies From Hollywood In 2019 Are All Disney Collaborations

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Many of us might have had the dreams of inventing crazy things in our life that could have made life so much easier. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs is one such story that lets us witness the innovative and crazy creations of Flint Lockwood who finally creates a machine that converts the falling raindrops into your favourite food. The cast includes Bill Hader, Neil Patrick Harris, Andy Samberg, Chris Miller, Anna Faris amongst others and was released on September 18, 2009, in the US.

ALSO READ| Disney Plus Blames Past Hacks For User Accounts Sold Online

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.