Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Turn Daredevils, Enjoy Adventure Sports In Dubai

divyankatripathidahiya/Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are currently on a vacation in Dubai. The actress has taken to her Instagram handle to share pictures and stories from her fun-filled time in Dubai. She can be seen both unwinding as well indulging in adventure-sports with husband Vivek Dahiya in tow. Husband Vivek Dahiya also shared some moments from the quick trip with his fans and followers.
Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram handle to share a few moments from her Dubai trip with husband Vivek Dahiya in tow. Divyanka's post featured a picture of her and husband Vivek confidently standing by the edge of a high-rise building. Both have helmets, safety harnesses and cables on. The duo can be seen striking a fun pose as Vivek pretends to hang off the open side of the building. Divyanka stands in front of him as both share a high-five. Divyanka can be seen flashing a toothy grin in the picture, showing how much fun she is having.
The second picture shows a much more relaxed moment from their vacation. The husband-wife duo can be seen taking a casual stroll along pristine blue waters, along with friends and family who accompanied them on the trip. Divyanka is dressed in a bright orange midi dress clasped with a belt around her waist. Vivek can be seen taking the casual route in a pair of jeans, a white shirt and a denim jacket.
Soon after returning from his trip to Dubai, Vivek immediately set off for a trip to Ladakh. He was accompanied by sister Riya Dahiya. Riya Dahiya recently got married in an elaborate ceremony. Sister-in-law Divyanka partaking in all the festivities. The sibling duo is currently biking through Ladakh as they spend some time with each other post the wedding.