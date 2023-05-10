Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Turn Daredevils, Enjoy Adventure Sports In Dubai

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are currently on a vacation in Dubai. The actress has taken to her Instagram handle to share pictures and stories from her fun-filled time in Dubai. She can be seen both unwinding as well indulging in adventure-sports with husband Vivek Dahiya in tow. Husband Vivek Dahiya also shared some moments from the quick trip with his fans and followers.

Inside Divyanka-Vivek's Dubai trip



Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram handle to share a few moments from her Dubai trip with husband Vivek Dahiya in tow. Divyanka's post featured a picture of her and husband Vivek confidently standing by the edge of a high-rise building. Both have helmets, safety harnesses and cables on. The duo can be seen striking a fun pose as Vivek pretends to hang off the open side of the building. Divyanka stands in front of him as both share a high-five. Divyanka can be seen flashing a toothy grin in the picture, showing how much fun she is having.



The second picture shows a much more relaxed moment from their vacation. The husband-wife duo can be seen taking a casual stroll along pristine blue waters, along with friends and family who accompanied them on the trip. Divyanka is dressed in a bright orange midi dress clasped with a belt around her waist. Vivek can be seen taking the casual route in a pair of jeans, a white shirt and a denim jacket.

Vivek's wanderlust



Soon after returning from his trip to Dubai, Vivek immediately set off for a trip to Ladakh. He was accompanied by sister Riya Dahiya. Riya Dahiya recently got married in an elaborate ceremony. Sister-in-law Divyanka partaking in all the festivities. The sibling duo is currently biking through Ladakh as they spend some time with each other post the wedding.