Divyanka Tripathi Welcomes Her Sister-in-law's 'baraat' In Style

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been busy on the personal front, tending to her sister-in-law Riya Dahiya's wedding festivities. Riya Dahiya is Vivek Dahiya's sister. Divyanka recently took to her Instagram to share a series of photos of herself welcoming the baraat and being an integral part of the wedding. Divyanka has previously also shared several photos from her sister-in-law's mehendi.

Divyanka Tripathi welcomes the baraat

The series of pictures show Divyanka looking ecstatic as she welcomes her to-be brother-in-law with an aarti thali. Other images show her dancing in joy and partaking in wedding rituals for the soon-to-be married couple. The photos also show a photo of Divyanka seated next to husband Vivek as they fondly look on at the wedding ceremony. Lastly, Divyanka also shares a family picture where the parents of the bride, her husband and she are seen blessing the newlywed couple. Divyanka captioned her post, "Baraatiyon ka swaagat...with love".

Divyanka's attire for the wedding was an embroidered red and white lehenga saree which she paired with her light makeup and her signature hairstyle. She chose jadau jewelry to complete the look. Divyanka also posted pictures of her look from the wedding ceremony in a separate post.

Riya's mehendi

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star also shared images from her sister-in-law Riya's mehendi in previous posts. These series of pictures, however, only featured the bride, Divyanka and Vivek. Divyanka can be seen sharing a warm equation with sister-in-law Riya as she comes in for a warm hug. Divyanka and Vivek also indulge in some couple photos of their own as she shows off her mehendi from the event.

Divyanka's attire for this event was simpler in comparison to the wedding ceremony look. She wore a bright red asymmetrical salwar suit laced with a broad black border and golden embroidery. She wore her hair straight with minimal makeup and simple juttis.

More about Divyanka Tripathi

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in a popular stunt-based reality television show in 2021. She also stepped in as the host for the third season of a singing reality show in 2019. Her most notable work till date has been the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.