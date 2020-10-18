Watch: Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya's 'Nach Baliye 8' Rehearsal Video

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most adored couples on Indian Television. The husband and wife duo are known for their PDA and social media posts filled with love and affection. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met on the sets of Star Plus' Yeh hai Mohabaatein and eventually started dating and got married.

Divyanka Tripathi's throwback rehearsal video with husband Vivek Dahiya

The couple who were a part of the reality show, Nach Baliye 8, have made fans ecstatic with their amazing performances and great chemistry on and offscreen. Recently, one of Divyanka Tripathi's videos went viral where she shared a throwback on Instagram, rehearsing behind the scenes with husband and partner, Vivek Dahiya. The couple wore a T-shirt and tracks while practising. Watch:

Divyanka Tripathi's performance on Nach Baliye 8 with Vivek Dahiya

This post on Instagram received over 4 lakh views and thousands of comments. The couple is seen dancing to the tunes of Itni Mohabbat Karo Na while the choreographer and the fellow contestants are heard cheering them up to put in more grace in their dancing. The couple performed a contemporary-based dance gracefully among an arrangement of lights which shone upon gesture.

Both, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are seen being expressive while dancing and putting in effort towards a perfect performance for the fans who adore the couple on the show. The couple has been the highest voted couple for weeks now. In Divyanka Tripathi's videos on Instagram, the couple is seen enjoying romantic dates, vacations and good times together.

The couple won the 8th season of the show. During one of their performances, Late actor Sridevi who had appeared on the show to promote her film, Mom, praised the couple for their performance and called it a magical experience. Divyanka then revealed that she was a huge fan of the legend and that Sridevi was her childhood idol. In one of Divyanka Tripathi's videos on Instagram, She shared a throwback of her performance as a tribute to the late legend.

Divyanka Tripathi's videos on social media with husband Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are very social media-savvy and upload posts of their workout sessions, small skits and romantic dates together. Divyanka Tripathi's videos have garnered a lot of love from fans who love to see the couple together. Their fans love how the couple has great chemistry offscreen. The couple received loads of congratulatory messages after their win on the show. The couple also won awards for the best couple on screen.

