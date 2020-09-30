Vivek Dahiya Plays 'Kissa Mooch Ka' Prank On Wife Divyanka, Leaves Fans In Splits

Vivek Dahiya recently took to Instagram to share a video where he pranked his wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The actor called it ‘Kissa mooch ka’. In the video, Vivek Dahiya is seen talking about a girl’s mentality by saying that every girl always searches the qualities of her father in her husband. He is seen shaving while he talks with his fans. Vivek then looks in the mirror with a surprised expression and a changed look as he decides to keep his moustache.

Vivek Dahiya then goes to surprise his wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. His wife not only gives a weird reaction to it, she also asks him to shave the moustache. Vivek Dahiya tries to convince her by asking what if somebody wants to cast him in his moustache look. Divyanka is seen running away from Vivek as she makes weird facial expressions looking at him. He tries to stop her and also asks fans to rate them of how they look together. Vivek Dahiya is then spotted in his bathroom again where he explains that his wife is being extremely rude and wants him to shave his moustache.

Interestingly, Vivek Dahiya pranks his wife as he does not shave his full moustache, instead, keeps Charlie Chaplin inspired moustache. When Vivek shows his new look to Divyanka, she ends up bursting into a huge laughter. The actor can't stop laughing as she sees her husband. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is seen making a joke while Vivek tells her that she has to live with a husband like this.

Fans in huge numbers shared hilarious reactions to the prank and they also complimented the duo's beautiful chemistry with each other. One of the users wrote, "This is so so funny.ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚. I have tears in my eyes laughing......But you look good in everything. ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ Perfection ko sudharna mushkil hota hai naa. ðŸ˜‚". Take a look at Vivek Dahiya's prank video with Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

About Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met on the sets of the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabattein. The duo was good friends until their co-star Pankaj Bhatia played cupid in their relationship. The two started dating and in December 2015, Vivek Dahiya planned a cute proposal for Divyanka Tripathi. The duo went to Bengaluru to meet Divyanka’s parents for the first time where Vivek proposed her. Since then the two have been enjoying the perks of married life. They are often seen sharing pictures with each other on social media. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also shares some quirky videos where she is seen capturing her husband candidly as they spend time together.

