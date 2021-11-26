Rakhi Sawant Says Her Husband’s A Look-alike Of Ranveer Singh; See His Pic From BB15

Rakhi Sawant has been entertaining her fans for the past several years. The actor was last seen entertaining the viewers from Bigg Boss Season 14 where she garnered a lot of attention from the viewers. The actor also revealed she is a married woman and has a husband named Ritesh. Rakhi Sawant is set to enter the house once again, but this time, she will not be alone and will be accompanied by her husband, Ritesh. The actor has claimed her husband looks like Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Ritesh's photos are currently surfacing the internet and here is how he looks.

There was a buzz among Bigg Boss and Rakhi Sawant fans as soon as she announced she will be joining the contestants along with her UK based businessman husband, Ritesh. Ahead of her entry into the house, the Main Hoon Na actor appeared in an interview with Indian Express and talked about her husband. She claimed she is scared the girls would fall for her husband as he looks like a bunch of Bollywood stars. The social media platform, Twitter, saw Ritesh's still from the show going viral.

Who is Rakhi Sawant's husband?

In the picture, Rakhi Sawant's husband can be seen wearing a pair of denim shorts on a red t-shirt and a black jacket. Fans are seemingly excited to watch Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh in the BB15 house. They also want to know the couple's back story and who is Ritesh.

Rakhi Sawant announces her return to Bigg Boss house

Earlier this week, ColorsTV released a new promo of Bigg Boss 15, featuring Rakhi Sawant. The clip began with Rakhi Sawant mentioning her husband Ritesh in the last season of the show. It also saw her crying as her husband was not ready to come out in public. At one point, she was seen sitting in the confession room, saying, "Main chahti hu mera husband ek bar sabke saamne aaye. (I want my husband to come in front of everyone just once.)"

Followed by this, in another clip, she can be seen saying, "Kab take karun maine tumahara intezaar? (For how long should I wait for you?)" Rakhi then laughs and reveals her wait is over as she will be entering BB15 house soon along with her husband. She could be seen going towards a man sitting on a black chair facing his back to the camera. She claims it is her UK based NRI husband and asks him if he would accompany her to the show. The man agrees with her says, "Zaroor."

