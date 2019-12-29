Ekta Kapoor & Teejay Sidhu On Kushal Punjabi's Suicide: 'Never Saw This Coming, We Failed'

Actor Kushal Punjabi, who appeared in films such as “Kaal” and “Lakshya” as well as the reality show “Fear Factor”, was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Friday, police said. He was 42. Kushal's sudden death sent a chill down the glamour industry and producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to write: "Just got to know we lost someone to depression. We failed rest in peace! Hope your body joins your soul in heaven. uv served ur time in hell! (sic)"

Kushal Punjabi cremated in presence of family and friends

Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu also took to her social media handle to pen a heartfelt note for Kushal. She also shared a picture of Kushal with his son and highlighted the importance of 'mental health' in her Instagram caption.

She wrote: "There is a cycle that we follow - some souls have to leave the earth so new ones can come. But it shakes you and leaves you numb when a soul leaves before its time.



When a friend goes like this, you wonder if being more connected could have saved them. But when you ARE regularly in touch, it's confusing. You wonder what could have gone so wrong for this to happen? Why didn't they say anything? Reach out? There will be a hundred questions, none that we have answers to.



Dearest @itsme_kushalpunjabi, this is so heartbreaking. You were always so warm, wonderful, vibrant. Our children played together, you always told us how much you loved being a #Dad. 😔 Never saw this coming! I wish you'd have said something, anything. You were always so positive. You will be so missed, dear friend. Prayers/strength to your family, especially your sweet little boy. 🙏 We love you always #Kushlani." [sic]

The actor was married to an European woman, Audrey Dolhen, and shared a three-year-old son named, Kian, but the couple was living separately for a while.

