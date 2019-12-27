Farhan Akhtar Remembers Kushal Punjabi, His 'Lakshya' Co-star With Sweet Anecdote

Kushal Punjabi sent shockwaves across the country with his untimely death, allegedly by committing suicide, on Friday, December 27. The actor was reportedly 37-years-old. The grief that his close ones expressed for him and the respects that people paid him on social media showed that he was a much-loved person.

Farhan Akhtar’s post for the actor proved this too. Kushal had worked on Farhan Akhtar’s Lakshya and the filmmaker recalled his excellence at the boot camp, where he’d beat everyone else. Stating that he shared ‘fond memories’ with him, the actor-director said that he was ‘shocked and saddened’ by the news of his demise.

Taking to Twitter, hours after Kushal breathed his last, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Shocked and saddened to hear of Kushal Punjabi taking his own life. Have fond memories of working with him on Lakshya and witnessing him kick everyone’s behind at boot camp."He added, "You will be missed brother. Condolences to the family.”

Here’s the post

Shocked and saddened to hear of Kushal Punjabi taking his own life. Have fond memories of working with him on Lakshya and witnessing him kick everyone’s behind at boot camp. You will be missed brother.

Condolences to the family. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 27, 2019

Lakshya was the story of Hrithik Roshan’s character, who is seen as without any ambition in the first half of the movie. However, he then brings about a turn in his fortunes, by joining the Army. Kushal had played the role of Preity Zinta’s fiance.

Earlier in the day, many other stars like John Abraham, Tusshar Kapoor and many from the TV industry had mourned his loss. The news of Kushal Punjabi’s death was shared by Karanvir Bohra. Later, reports surfaced that he was found hanging from the ceiling of his home in Mumbai. The actor, known for Ishq Mein Marjawan serial in recent years, is survived by his wife and son.

