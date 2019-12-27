Kushal Punjabi Committed Suicide, Confirms Police After Post-mortem Report

Police have confirmed that Kushal Punjabi committed suicide as the news of the actor’s death shocked the entertainment fraternity and other citizens of the country. The police have informed that the doctor termed it a ‘suicidal case’ after the post-mortem report. They also stated that a suicide note was found at his residence where the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor said no one should be held responsible for his death.

READ: John Abraham Heartbroken Over Kushal Punjabi's Death, Ranvir Shorey Sad That He 'gave Up'

As per a report on an entertainment portal, Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya corroborated reports doing the rounds about Kushal Punjabi leaving behind a suicide note. Senior Police Officer Vijaylaxmi Hiremath stated that the police filed an Accidental Death Report in the case. The officer also revealed that the doctor termed it as a case of suicide after conducting the post-mortem.

The officer also confirmed that he had mentioned in his suicide note that no one is responsible for his death. The officer added that no family member had not expressed any complaint to them.

READ:Baba Sehgal Pays Tribute To Kushal Punjabi, Says 'he Was More Like A Younger Brother'

He is survived by his wife and son. As per reports, he also mentioned in his note that he wanted his assets to be divided between his parents, sister and son.

Kushal Punjabi was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai at Pali Hill, Bandra. As reports, his parents were the ones to discover his mortal remains after entering the flat with a spare key at 10.50 pm. They had failed to get through him since afternoon.

READ:Kushal Punjabi Death: TV Actor Found Hanging At His Pali Hill Home; Suicide Note Recovered

Tributes

Karanvir Bohra was among the first to know about Kushal’s death. He shared a heartbreaking note on social media. Later, John Abraham, Farhan Akhtar and others also mourned his loss.

READ:Farhan Akhtar's Trainer Darrell Foster Reveals What The Actor Did To Get The Toofan Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.