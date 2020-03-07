Ekta Kapoor On Sexism In The Industry And How She Was Presented Like A 'freak Of Nature'

Ekta Kapoor is known for her contribution in changing the face of the Indian Television. Through her production house, Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor has lived the business dream. However, in an interview with a publication, she revealed that all her work has long struggles associated with it. In the same interview, she spoke about sexist men in the industry.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Shares A Shocking Promo Of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', Fans Upset

Ekta Kapoor's interviews

During the interview, Ekta Kapoor was asked about rumours surrounding her temper. Ekta Kapoor revealed that there are male producers, directors, whose act of abusing or temper explosion is normalised. But when she heard rumours about her breaking phones and tables, she was surprised. She recalls that her nature was assertive rather than aggressive. She added that for her, work comes first and she prioritized that. If her act of getting the job done was considered as temper, she let that go.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Shares A Good-equation With Her B'Town Friends & These Pics Are Proof

Ekta Kapoor adds that there were times when people could not take orders form her due to her sexuality. She has heard people talking behind the backs. However, she knew that she had to overlook everything. Ekta Kapoor revealed in the interview that her dressing style and the way she accessorizes was also criticised. She was presented as a ‘freak of nature’. There were men who could not stand her. But she kept going on.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor's Top Movies Produced Under The Banner Of Balaji Films, Here's The List

Ekta Kapoor had to face a predominantly male organisation and bring a change to the producers’ system. She overlooked many acts of sexism in the process. Ekta Kapoor adds that there are more instances where her father is recognised but her mother is not. As her father, Jeetendra was a famous star, while her mother, Shobha Kapoor was not that well known. Hence, she took her mother’s last name. Ekta Kapoor is all about equality and equal opportunities for men and women.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Shares A Shocking Promo Of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', Fans Upset

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.