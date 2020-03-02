Ekta Kapoor's Top Movies Produced Under The Banner Of Balaji Films, Here's The List

Ekta Kapoor is one of the most talented personalities of Bollywood and TV industry both. Her production, Balaji Films is also one of the famous names that every movie wants to be produced under. Her career in the acting industry is so amazing that no one can ignore her contribution.

Also read | Ekta Kapoor Shares A Shocking Promo Of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', Fans Upset

Ekta Kapoor is also considered as the queen of soap operas. She showcases some small-screen and fictional drama shows on Indian television and mostly all of them are popular. Ekta Kapoor achieved great success in her TV shows and films and eventually moved towards digital platforms as well. Below is a list of some of the top movies produced by Ekta Kapoor-

Ekta Kapoor top movies she has produced in Bollywood-

Kya Kool Hai Hum

Kya Kool Hai Hum was a mysterious comedy-drama produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production Balaji films. This film is Sangeeth Sivan’s directorial, released in the year 2005. The movie starred Tusshar Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Isha Koppikar, Neha Dhupia, and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The movie was one of Ekta Kapoor’s early Bollywood career movies that did really well at the box office.

Also read | Karisma Kapoor And Ekta Kapoor Bond Together At 'Mentalhood' Promotion

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai

The movie ‘Once Upon A Time In Mumbai’ released in the year 2010. The movie was directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora and Bhrigu Brinda. The lead starring characters of the movie were played by Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, Prachi Desai, and Randeep Hooda. This film was one of the best movies produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Also read | Akshay Kumar To Reunite With Ekta Kapoor For Action-comedy Drama After 7 Long Years

Veere Di Wedding

The story of four girls who are on their way to find true love learn that strong friendship has its consequences. ‘Veere Di Wedding’ was Ekta Kapoor’s 2018 release with four amazing actors under the production banner of Balaji films. The lead actors were Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania in the movie. Veere Di Wedding was Shashanka Ghosh’s directorial, written by Nidhi Mehran ad Mehul Suri.

Dream Girl

Dream Girl was a romantic-comedy film produced by Ekta Kapoor in 2019 under Balaji film Productions. It was a Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial and written by Nirmaan Dsingh and Niket Pandey. The lead actors in the Movie ‘Dream Girl’ were Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Anu Kapoor and Manjot Singh. Ayushmann Khurrana, playing the role of 'dream girl' wins the heart of her love in the end.

Also read | Karisma Kapoor To Star In Ekta Kapoor’s New Show 'Mentalhood'; See Poster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.