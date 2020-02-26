Ekta Kapoor Shares A Shocking Promo Of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', Fans Upset

Ekta Kapoor's popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay has managed to keep the audience engaged with its unpredictable twists and turns as well as the lovely chemistry between Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. The show revolves around Anurag and Prerna's fateful love story as they face several trials and tribulations on their quest to be together. Even though the show has garnered enviable popularity amongst the fans, the TRP has reportedly undergone a dip in the last few months. However, it seems that the makers have introduced a new track for the show which will definitely leave all the fans shocked.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Written Update | February 25: Anurag Regains His Memory

The new promo has Anurag killing his ladylove Prerna

Ekta Kapoor also took to her social media to share the new promo of the show which plunged the netizens into a state of disbelief. In what can be termed as a shocking scenario, the male protagonist, Anurag can be seen killing his ladylove Prerna by pushing her off a building terrace. The promo begins with the couple welcoming their baby girl.

However, soon Anurag asks Prerna about how far can she go for her love towards him. He also asks her if she can die for him to which she replies with a 'yes'. Soon after this, Anurag can be seen pushing Prerna from the building which was clearly not what the fans expected. Some fans even started criticizing Ekta after she shared the post. Check out the promo and the reactions of the netizens.

Amna Sharif essays the role of Komolika on the show

Now it will be interesting to see how the fans react further when this shocking episode will be actually telecasted. Talking about the show, it also stars Amna Sharif as Komolika. Earlier Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor and Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan was essaying the role of the antagonist. However, she later opted out of the show to focus on her Bollywood projects reportedly. The show then also saw Karan Singh Grover essay the role of Mr Bajaj for a brief period of time.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Gets Questioned For Giving Only Bananas To Beggars Outside A Temple; Watch

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For February 24: Virat Forces Prerna To Marry Him

Image Courtesy: Ekta Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.