Ekta Kapoor Pens An Honest Review Of Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan'; Latter Reacts

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Gehraiyaan created a buzz among the fans and the movie industry. While numerous celebrity artists praised the artists for their performance in the film, even Ekta Kapoor penned an honest review of the film on social media.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is a romantic drama film featuring Deepika Padukone as Alisha "Al" Khanna, Siddhant Chaturvedi as Zain Oberoi, Ananya Panday as Tia "Tee" Khanna, Dhairya Karwa as Karan Arora, Naseeruddin Shah as Vinod Khanna, Rajat Kapoor as Jitesh, among others. The movie was released globally on February 11, 2022, through Amazon Prime Video.

Ekta Kapoor reviews Gehraiyaan

Ekta Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared the poster of Deepika Padukone's recently released film, Gehraiyaan and also added the ratings she gave after watching the film. In the caption, she mentioned that this movie deserved a post and added that she watched Gehraiyaan and was quite sure that will not like the film because of all the polarised views. She then revealed how she decided to watch it after getting a nudge from a friend and added that though she thought the movie was about infidelity, she got a film about trauma, baggage, bad choices and outcomes. She tagged the cast and crew of the film and added that they were fab.

The caption read, "So I think this deserves a post ! I saw #gehraiyaan n post all d polarised views I was sure I won’t like it! A nudge from my sensible frn rids n delved into it with scepticism!!! N then d movie happened !!! Wat an unimaginable journey I got the many bad choices @deepikapadukone makes as we all do !! The outwardly calm n d tumultuous inside beautifully conveyed by waves ! So my two bits is I went in to see a film about Infidelity n got a film about trauma baggage bad choices n outcomes! I loved it congrats @karanjohar #shakunbatra @deepikapadukone @ananyapanday we’re fab ! The boys have some catching up compared to these girls #honestreview ! All in all delve into this movie like life more to experience less to judge" (sic)

While many fans took to Ekta Kapoor's latest Instagram post and dropped in their reaction to the film, even Deepika Padukone commented on the post. In the comment, she expressed gratitude towards Ekta Kapoor by thanking her for liking the film. Take a look at some of the reactions to Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone/@ektarkapoor