Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Shetty & Other Filmmakers Unite For 'Change Within' Initiative

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, several filmmakers like Anand. L. Rai, Rajkumar Hirani, Sajid Nadiadwala, and many more have launched an initiative titled, "Change Within." As a part of the effort, the filmmakers have pledged to make inspiring content about "valour, values and the culture" of India to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence. Ekta Kapoor shared a note describing the initiative to celebrate the spirit of the freedom movement.

Filmmakers unite for 'Change Within' initiative

In the lengthy note, Ekta described the initiative and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for drawing inspiration and letting the filmmakers be a part of his journey towards a better India with great content. The note read that its a great opportunity for everyone to celebrate 75 years of Independence by joining hands with 'Change Within', an initiative by the film fraternity, to make inspiring content about valour, values, and the culture of India. Ekta Kapoor wrote that through such stories, people can imbibe certain valuable qualities pertaining to the culture of the country and it can empower the people as well. Further, Ekta wrote, "Last year we made a special film on the 150th birth year of Mahatma Gandhi, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Followed by various meaningful initiatives, we have come together to celebrate the spirit of the freedom movement."

Adding, Ekta explained that all the filmmakers together are all set to embark on a beautiful journey under the guidance and vision of PM Modi to witnesses a fresh beginning of the grand era of storytelling and cherish the soul of the idea called 'India.' She even thanked PM Modi in the note for inspiring them with his thoughts. At last, while announcing about the project, Ekta wrote, "We the members of the film fraternity are privileged to announce our plan to celebrate the 75th year of Independence. Many more creative contributors will be joining us in the times to come."

The note expressed that all the filmmakers will soon be by "more creative contributors" for the initiative. In her post, Kapoor also, at last, thanked PM Modi for including all the filmmakers in his vision for the country and a better nation. While captioning the post, Ekta who felt it as a privilege and honour to be a part of the vision, wrote, "Thank you honorable PM @narendramodi ji! Just to be included in your vision of our country is such an honour...excited to be in such august company...recreating, curating stories that made our great nation stand tall with hope and integrity."

