Don't Cast Actors Prosecuted By NCB As Addicts: Athawale Warns Filmmakers; 'gender No Bar'

With NCB's probe in the Bollywood drug nexus intensifying, Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Ramdas Athawale on Saturday urged producers to not cast actors to have been prosecuted in the drug angle. His statement comes as three top Bollywood actors have been questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday over alleged links to drugs and drug cartels, and one director affiliated with a top production house has been arrested. None have been prosecuted yet, however.

Taking to Twitter, Athawale warned action against producers who will cast actors prosecuted in the NCB probed. He also urged for a fair probe and added that male actors should also be questioned and there should be no discrimination.

Athawale wrote in two tweets:

"Producers should not include actors who have been prosecuted by NCB as drug addicts in their films; Otherwise, RPI will stop the shooting of their films and will not allow such films to be screened."

"The message is not only for female actors who are being questioned by the NCB on suspicion of using drugs. If there are names of male actors in it, they should also be questioned. There should be no discrimination between men and women. But the question of how the names of actresses are coming should not be ignored."

READ: Sushant case & drug probe LIVE Updates: Deepika leaves NCB; Kshitij Prasad arrested

READ: Deepika Padukone 'evasive & tutored' in NCB grilling; no clean chit & may be called again

NCB grills top Bollywood Actors

After Deepika Padukone left the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB's) guest house after a marathon grilling of 5 and a half hours, top NCB sources have told Republic Media Network that the actor's statement was 'evasive and tutored'. The NCB has stated that no clean chit has been given to Deepika Padukone, and she is likely to be called again for questioning. As of now, certain verification is going on, however, confrontation in future can’t be ruled out, revealed sources.

Meanwhile, NCB sources have also informed Republic Media Network that Shraddha Kapoor has admitted to chatting with Sushant's former talent manager Jaya Saha but denied consuming any drugs, as she was grilled by the agency on Saturday. Sources told Republic TV that Shraddha Kapoor admitted to being present at the 'Chhichore' party but could only identify six odd people who attended the party. Shraddha, however, was silent on the CBD oil chats between her and Jaya Saha. She had arrived at the NCB office as summoned, followed shortly by Sara Ali Khan. They both left at around 6:10 pm.

Meanwhile, the NCB has arrested Kshitij Prasad who is a director affiliated with a top production house which has, nonetheless, distanced itself from him.

READ: Shraddha Kapoor denies consuming drugs to NCB; silent about 'CBD oil' chats with Jaya Saha

READ: Director Anubhav Chopra being questioned by NCB over drugs; follows Kshitij Prasad

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.